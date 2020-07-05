Covid-19 Sunday: Zero deaths, 18 new cases

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,741.

As of midnight Saturday 4th July, the HPSC has been notified of 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,527 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard (click here) provides the latest case information.

