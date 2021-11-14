Covid-19

Covid-19 Sunday: 3,805 new cases

November 14th, 2021 1:09 PM

By Jackie Keogh

There are 106 people in intensive care today.(Photo: Shutterstock)

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,805 confirmed cases of Covid-19. As of 8am today, 582 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 106 are in intensive care.

