The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,805 confirmed cases of Covid-19. As of 8am today, 582 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 106 are in intensive care.
Covid-19 Sunday: 3,805 new cases
November 14th, 2021 1:09 PM
By Jackie Keogh
