Covid-19 Saturday: 5,959 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 5,959 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 640 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 121 are in ICU.
November 20th, 2021 3:11 PM
