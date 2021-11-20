Covid-19

Covid-19 Saturday: 5,959 new cases

November 20th, 2021 3:11 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

As of 8am today, 640 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 121 are in ICU..(Photo: Shutterstock)

