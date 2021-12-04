Covid-19 Saturday: 5,622 new cases

The Department of Health announced 5,622 confirmed cases have been reported today.
As of 8am, there were 487 patients being treated for the virus, down 41 on the same time yesterday.
It compares to a figure of 536 on this day last week.
December 4th, 2021 4:57 PM
