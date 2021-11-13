The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,642 confirmed cases of Covid-19. As of 8am, 556 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 107 are in ICU.
Covid-19 Saturday: 4,642 new cases
November 13th, 2021 4:13 PM
By Jackie Keogh
