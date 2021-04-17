Covid-19 Saturday: 4 deaths, 420 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of four additional deaths related to Covid-19.
Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in April.
There has been a total of 4,835 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Friday 16th April, the HPSC has been notified of 420 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There has now been a total of 243,238* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 211 are men / 206 are women
- 74% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
As of 8am today, 183 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 15th, 2021, 1,155,599 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 814,470 people have received their first dose
- 341,129 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.