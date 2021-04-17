Covid-19

Covid-19 Saturday: 4 deaths, 420 new cases

April 17th, 2021 6:04 PM

By Jackie Keogh

There has now been a total of 243,238* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. Photo: Shutterstock)

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of four additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in April.

There has been a total of 4,835 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 16th April, the HPSC has been notified of 420 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 243,238* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 211 are men / 206 are women
  • 74% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old

As of 8am today, 183 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 15th, 2021, 1,155,599 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 814,470 people have received their first dose
  • 341,129 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

 

