Covid-19 Saturday: 16 deaths, 543 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 16 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
Three deaths occurred in March, 12 in February, 1 in January.
The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 59 – 96 years.
There has been a total of 4,534 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Friday 12th March, the HPSC has been notified of 543 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 226,358* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 269 are men / 271 are women
- 73% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 29 years old
- 235 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 39 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 28 in Galway and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 20 other counties**
As of 8am today, 340 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 85 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 10th, 570,391 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 409,662 people have received their first dose
- 160,729 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
