Covid-19 Saturday: 13 more deaths, 76 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 13 people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of deaths from the coronavirus in Ireland to 1,604.

As of 11am Saturday, May 23rd the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 76 confirmed cases of Covid-19, which brings the total in this country to 24,582 confirmed cases.

Dublin continues to have the highest number of cases at 11,830 (48% of all cases), followed by Cork with 1,420 cases (6%), and Kildare with 1,387 cases (6%).

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 21 May (24,451 cases), reveals: 57% are female and 43% are male; the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years; 3,211 cases (13%) have been hospitalised; and of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU. A total of 7,813 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 2%.

The Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard (click here) provides the latest case information.