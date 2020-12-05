Covid-19 Saturday: 13 deaths, 456 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 2,099 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 4th December, the HPSC has been notified of 456* confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 73,948** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

219 are men / 235 are women

59% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

197 in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 33 in Limerick, 21 in Louth, 20 in Kilkenny and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 231 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 5 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

*A technical issue that delayed uploading of laboratory results to the HPSC has been resolved. It led to a reduced number of cases reported in recent days. The reporting is reflected in a higher number of cases today. There has been no impact on the management of cases or the timeliness of contact tracing. Day on day variations such as these are taken into account in all epidemiological analyses.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the reclassification of 1 probable case to confirmed. The figure of 73,948 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 04 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 04Dec2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 04Dec2020) New Cases during last 14 days (04Dec2020) Ireland 456 80.9 3850 Donegal 37 219.9 350 Louth 21 160.6 207 Kilkenny 20 159.2 158 Limerick 33 147.8 288 Monaghan 13 122.2 75 Wicklow 18 114.4 163 Carlow 5 96.6 55 Dublin 197 94.7 1276 Tipperary 14 90.3 144 Longford <5 88.1 36 Mayo 5 82.8 108 Waterford 8 67.1 78 Laois 9 56.7 48 Cavan 5 55.1 42 Roscommon <5 52.7 34 Offaly 14 51.3 40 Kildare 13 50.8 113 Galway <5 50.4 130 Meath 13 49.7 97 Cork 13 43.5 236 Sligo <5 39.7 26 Clare <5 35.3 42 Kerry <5 31.8 47 Westmeath <5 25.9 23 Wexford <5 20 30 Leitrim <5 12.5 <5

Ireland’s current 7-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 42.9.

The Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard (click here) provides the latest case information.

