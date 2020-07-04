Covid-19 Saturday: 1 death, 11 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with COVID-19 has died.
There has now been a total of 1,741 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Friday 3rd July, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,509 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard (click here) provides the latest case information.
