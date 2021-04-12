Covid-19 Monday: no deaths, 394 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of no additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,785 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 11th April, the HPSC has been notified of 394 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 241,330* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

179 are men / 214 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

175 in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 21 in Mayo, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 123 cases are spread across 18 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 227 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 10th 2021, 1,058,394 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

745,363 people have received their first dose

313,031 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.