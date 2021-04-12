Covid-19 Monday: no deaths, 394 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of no additional deaths related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 4,785 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Sunday 11th April, the HPSC has been notified of 394 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There has now been a total of 241,330* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 179 are men / 214 are women
- 75% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 33 years old
- 175 in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 21 in Mayo, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 123 cases are spread across 18 other counties**.
As of 8am today, 227 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 10th 2021, 1,058,394 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 745,363 people have received their first dose
- 313,031 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.