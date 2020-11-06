Covid-19 Friday: Eight more deaths; 499 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,940* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 5th November, the HPSC has been notified of 499 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 64,538** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

244 are men / 249 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

175 in Dublin, 72 in Cork, 29 in Limerick, 26 in Mayo, 21 in Meath and the remaining 176 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 292 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard (click here) provides the latest case information.

• To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search ‘Coronavirus Podcast’ at the top right of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube. On this week's podcast, Niall O'Driscoll talks to Dublin-born, New York City-based guitarist Gerry Leonard about his work with David Bowie, Suzanne Vega, Roger Waters, Laurie Anderson, and more. And quite a bit about Barry’s Tea, too.

• You can subscribe to the Southern Star Coronavirus podcast which is available on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, or wherever you get your podcasts.