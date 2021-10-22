Covid-19 Friday: 2,466 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,466 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 457 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 90 are in ICU. The five-day moving average is 2,123.

Dr. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘The bank holiday weekend will bring increased levels of socialising across the country. With the current trajectory of the disease in Ireland it is important that every individual knows and acts on the basic measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.

‘Keep social distance, wear a face mask appropriately, wash your hands regularly and manage your contacts. If you are meeting indoors with others, ensure the room is well ventilated, avoid crowded situations and if it feels like an unsafe environment, leave.

‘Be mindful of the symptoms of the disease such as fever, cough, or flu like symptoms. If you do experience any symptoms, self-isolate immediately and seek a PCR test as soon as possible.

‘Today and over this weekend, the HSE are continuing to operate walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres right across the country for anyone aged 12 years and older. I strongly encourage anyone who has not yet attended for their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or second dose if it is due and you have yet to receive an appointment, to avail of these vaccination centres this weekend. You can also register for a vaccine appointment online or by phone, or book an appointment with a participating pharmacy. These vaccines are very safe and effective at protecting against the worst effects of Covid-19.’