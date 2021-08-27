Covid-19 Friday: 1,875 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,875 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 326 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said, 'Ireland’s fourteen-day incidence is currently 531 per 100,000. This means that as per ECDC categorisation, Ireland is now classified as dark red with incidence higher than 500 per 100,000. This demonstrates that there is presently a high level of virus transmitting in Ireland. With so much disease circulating in the community the reality is that if you are unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated you are at higher risk of contracting Covid-19 and potentially becoming very unwell.
'If you are in an environment that feels unsafe then feel empowered to leave. Remember that if you have any cold or flu like symptoms at all, self-isolate - do not meet up with others or attend any events - and arrange a PCR test through the HSE as soon as possible.'