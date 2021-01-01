Covid-19 Friday: 11 further deaths and 1,754 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this Friday, January 1st, 2021, been notified of 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,248 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday, December 31st, the HPSC has been notified of 1,754 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 93,532 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

846 are men / 900 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

523 in Dublin, 296 in Cork, 180 in Galway, 104 in Mayo, 94 in Kerry and the remaining 557 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 504 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 46 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The most concerning trend at present is the rapidly increasing number of people being admitted to hospital - we are now admitting between 50 and 70 people a day to our hospital system. Unfortunately, we expect this to get worse before it gets better. Our health system will not continue to cope with this level of impact.

"We have also seen a significant increase in positive laboratory tests in recent days reflecting a true increase in the incidence of the disease as well as the delay in people coming forward for testing over the Christmas period. As our systems catch up with these effects it places significant pressure on our reporting system.

We have always understood that numbers of positive tests or confirmed cases would be a less reliable indicator over the Christmas period. This is typical of infectious disease reporting annually over the two weeks of Christmas and New Year.

What is clear are the measures that the Government has now mandated and the behaviours that we as individuals need to observe. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “Tests processed and reported on a given day will normally be validated and confirmed by the HPSC the following day. Positive tests detected in laboratories require validation (to remove duplicates and other tests that do not create new cases) and transfer to the HPSC database before confirmation and reporting.

"A very large volume of positive tests in recent days means there is a delay in formal reporting. In excess of 9,000 additional new cases will be reported over the coming days. The reporting delay does not affect case management or contact tracing or our overall monitoring and modelling of the pandemic.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

***

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 31 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 31Dec2020) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (18Dec2020 to 31Dec2020) New Cases during last 14 days (18Dec2020 to 31Dec2020) Ireland 1,754 321.3 15,302 Monaghan 26 581.6 357 Donegal 44 552.2 879 Louth 46 528.4 681 Limerick 53 506.4 987 Wexford 30 370.7 555 Cavan 23 364.9 278 Dublin 523 358.9 4,836 Kilkenny 25 351.7 349 Kerry 94 331.1 489 Mayo 104 328.7 429 Sligo 10 309.8 203 Cork 296 289.9 1,574 Meath 26 284.6 555 Galway 180 281.3 726 Laois 12 271.6 230 Carlow 7 268.7 153 Clare 19 234 278 Roscommon 63 223.1 144 Kildare 56 222.5 495 Westmeath 23 209.5 186 Waterford 5 203.1 236 Longford 19 168.8 69 Offaly 25 161.6 126 Wicklow 15 154.5 220 Leitrim 10 143.6 46 Tipperary 20 138.5 221

The following table has been included to show both positive tests and confirmed cases in the latest 14-day period. Normally, the number of confirmed cases reported on a given day correlates with the number of positive tests the preceding day, allowing for validation and removal of duplicates.

Once the delays that have arisen in recent days have been resolved, we will no longer report the laboratory test results.

Reporting over latest 14-day period (19/12/2020-01/01/2021)

Date reported Reported Confirmed cases Tests processed Positive tests detected Positivity rate 18/12/2020 - 13941 703 5.0% 19/12/2020 527 13458 746 5.5% 20/12/2020 760 12804 757 5.9% 21/12/2020 726 13216 698 5.3% 22/12/2020 968 20660 1077 5.2% 23/12/2020 939 22884 1269 5.5% 24/12/2020 922 21416 1643 7.7% 25/12/2020 1019 11999 1207 10.1% 26/12/2020 1293 3536 343 9.7% 27/12/2020 744 9405 1178 12.5% 28/12/2020 764 13805 2007 14.5% 29/12/2020 1546 17484 2867 16.4% 30/12/2020 1720 26277 4366 16.6% 31/12/2020 1620 26866 5573 20.7% 01/01/2021 1754 - - -

The seven-day incidence is 198.3.

The five-day moving average is 1,481.