Covid-19 Friday: 11 deaths, 420 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 11 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 3 occurred in April, 1 occurred in March, 2 in February and 5 occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 77-94 years.

There has been a total of 4,831 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 15th April, the HPSC has been notified of 420 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 242,819* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

218 are men / 197 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

147 in Dublin, 41 in Meath, 33 in Donegal, 26 in Galway, 18 in Limerick and the remaining 155 cases are spread across all other counties**

As of 8am today, 190 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 14th, 2021, 1,121,003 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

789,526 people have received their first dose

331,477 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.