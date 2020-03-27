Cork HSE staff make plea in video

HSE staff in Cork have today issued a plea to their communities to support them in the fight to stop the spread of Covid-19.

In a passionate video message, the staff plead with the people of Cork to heed the important messages on how to slow the spread of the virus.

The video features National Ambulance staff; staff at the CUH; and staff of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare including a screener at Pairc Ui Chaoimh and a director of nursing at a residential centre for older people. All have the simple message – we’re in this together, and we need your support.

They thank the people of Cork for their support, and ask them to continue avoiding crowds; keeping their distance; washing hands; catching coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces

In the video, Doireann Lordan, a screen at the Pairc Ui Chaoimh test centre explains how she has redeployed from her usual role as a Speech and Language Therapist saying:

‘I am usually working as a speech and language therapist, but I am here working as a screener in the Pairc Ui Chaoimh test centre, doing everything we can to keep our communities safe. It’s not just in our hands, it’s in our feet. Move your feet, and keep two metres away from each other. No exceptions, no excuses.’

Conor Deasy, a consultant at the Emergency Department at the CUH reminds the public that this is a team effort:

‘So we’re all in this together, this is a team effort. Your role is simple. Wash your hands, catch your coughs and sneezes, and clean surfaces.

And remember: two metres, no crowds, no excuses. We are genuinely all in this together. We need your support. We thank you for your support.’