BREAKING: West Cork Chamber Music Festival cancelled

THIS year's 25th West Cork Chamber Music Festival, due to take place from June 26th to July 5th has been cancelled.

'West Cork Music has monitored the Covid-19 situation closely and waited to take this decision, but it now seems likely that restrictions on gatherings will remain for the foreseeable future and therefore there is no other option but to cancel this year’s Festival. The safety of artists, audiences and staff is the most important priority at this challenging time,' said a spokesperson.

'This decision will lead to the loss of essential income for the freelance musicians who are at the heart of the festival. They are already facing serious financial hardship with months of work cancelled. West Cork Music is paying a cancellation fee to all musicians who were booked for the 2020 West Cork Chamber Music Festival.'

To soften the cancellation of the 2020 West Cork Chamber Music Festival, West Cork Music is simultaneously releasing Lyric’s recordings of the 2019 Festival.

To celebrate these memories, a performance from last year’s Festival will be featured each week on the West Cork Music home page. As this is Beethoven year, this begins with his magisterial Archduke Trio played by Viviane Hagner, Johannes Moser and Barry Douglas.

West Cork Music would like to thank the Arts Council of Ireland, Crespo Foundation, Fáilte Ireland, donors and friends, staff and volunteers, all of whom will work to ensure that the West Cork Music will be able to present the Festival next year and into the future.