Bantry House and Maritime Hotel are latest Covid-19 casualties

Two key tourism attractions in Bantry are the latest casualties of Covid-19.

A spokesperson for Bantry House and Garden said the gates will be closed because, they cannot renew their public liability insurance.

Meanwhile, Elaine Dempsey, the general manager of the Maritime Hotel has confirmed that they closed their doors last week.

The spokesperson for Bantry House said: ‘The uncertainty around our opening date this year has required us to do everything we can to reduce costs. As a result, we cannot renew our public liability insurance like we do every Spring.

‘We wish we could keep the garden open for people to walk through and enjoy during these difficult times but unfortunately it is not possible at this moment.

‘The gates will be closed for the time being and we ask everyone to please respect this decision and not walk through the grounds. This is not forever it is just while we do our best to get through the next few weeks.’

Local people and frequent visitors have been posting measures of support. One person said: ‘A sensible decision for the present.

Look forward to more normal times,’ while another said: ‘Can’t wait to be sunning ourselves in the tea room with Daisy at our feet when you do open.’

The general manager at the Maritime Hotel acknowledged ‘we are facing a truly unprecedented situation. The global coronavirus pandemic is affecting all of our families, our businesses, our communities, and our way of life.’

And she said: ‘It was with great sadness that we closed our doors last week, saying goodbye to our valued employees and guests, not knowing when we all will be together again, was difficult to say the least.

‘While we all weather the storm together, anxious as to what the future may hold, we keep our spirits up by treasuring this time with our loved ones and planning for the future. ‘We look forward to celebrating life with you, with a renewed sense of appreciation, once the storm has passed.’

Elaine Dempsey also thanked the hotel's loyal customers and encouraged them 'to consider visiting us again as soon as it safe to do so.’