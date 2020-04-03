All cruise liner visits ‘temporarily suspended’

THE Port of Cork has agreed a temporary suspension of operations with Cruise Lines as a result of the escalating global Covid-19 outbreak.

Cruise liners that were due to berth between now and April 20th have been cancelled. Cruise operations in the following months are now in question.

Meanwhile Port of Cork’s sister port, Bantry Bay Port Company, has agreed a temporary suspension of operations with Cruise Lines.

Cruise liners up to April 26th have been cancelled, with cruise operations in the following months now in question.

Both ports have welcomed clarity from the cruise lines in relation to the cancellations, with these decisions being taken in the best interests of public safety.

Port of Cork chief Brendan Keating said they were obviously disappointed that this year’s cruise season had been impacted by Covid-19, but they fully respect the decision of the cruise companies to cancel these calls in the interests of public health.

‘There will be a significant impact on the local community through loss of business, and we fully support Government initiatives to help those businesses trade through difficult times,’ he said.

Freight operations are continuing, and the Port expects to accommodate all scheduled vessels in the weeks ahead.

Staff members and visitors at the port are adopting best practice in terms of social distancing, and as a precaution, inbound ships are subject to strict new guidelines.