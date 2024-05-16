Thunderstorms forecast as Met Éireann issue yellow warning

HEAVY rain and thunderstorms are predicted to hit West Cork this afternoon, as Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for Cork and two other counties.

The weather warning is in place from 3pm until 8pm in Cork, Clare and Limerick.

Heavy downpours are expected today, bringing with them thunder and hail. Potential impacts include spot flooding, hazardous travelling conditions and poor visibility.

Motorists are advised to take care on the roads this afternoon, especially in coastal areas as spot flooding can occur.

Met Éireann's Munster forecast

Today

Sunny spells this morning, showers will develop by lunchtime turning heavy this afternoon with thunderstorms developing bringing the likelihood of spot flooding. There's a chance of sea fog encroaching onto coasts at times. Highest temperatures 17 or 18 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes.

Tonight

Becoming mainly dry with clear spells in the west of the province tonight. There'll be persistent rain in the east. Lowest temperatures 10 to 12 degrees in moderate northerly winds, fresher towards morning in the west and southwest.

Tomorrow

Rain and drizzle early tomorrow, Friday, sunny spells and showers will develop later in the day. Highest temperatures 16 to 18 degrees with moderate to fresh northerly winds.

A small craft warning is also in place from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Bloody Foreland from 11pm tonight, with northerly winds expected to reach force 6.