Power, trees and a seal among storm’s casualties

April 14th, 2024 7:00 AM

By Tony O'Shaughnessy

Reader Sharon Collins spotted four young men ‘with the best seats in the house’ for a full view of Storm Kathleen overtopping the wall at Tragumna near Skibbereen last Saturday.

A NUMBER of homes were left without power in the aftermath of Storm Kathleen, while trees blocked a number of minor roads in the region.

Much of the high winds had abated by noon on Saturday after the 7 am orange warning, but over 100 customers were still left without power for a time, in parts of Glengarriff, Ahakista, Ballydehob and Rosscarbery.

In the southwest, areas outside Fermoy in north Cork and on the peninsulas of west Kerry were most badly affected by the strong gusts.

There were however, very large seas and tides recorded along the coastline, and a dead seal was washed onto the beach at Tragumna during the storm.

A seal was thrown onto the car park at Tragumna during Storm Kathleen. (Photo: Andrew Harris)

 

A mother and daughter watching the waves near Toe Head and left, the sea foam washed up on the road at Ownahincha. (Photos: Celia Bartlett & Anaïs O’Donovan)

*****

