Power, trees and a seal among storm’s casualties

A NUMBER of homes were left without power in the aftermath of Storm Kathleen, while trees blocked a number of minor roads in the region.

Much of the high winds had abated by noon on Saturday after the 7 am orange warning, but over 100 customers were still left without power for a time, in parts of Glengarriff, Ahakista, Ballydehob and Rosscarbery.

In the southwest, areas outside Fermoy in north Cork and on the peninsulas of west Kerry were most badly affected by the strong gusts.

There were however, very large seas and tides recorded along the coastline, and a dead seal was washed onto the beach at Tragumna during the storm.