Increase in ‘extreme weather events’ causing flooding misery and damaging homes and roads in Union Hall

EXTREME weather events are causing rivers to flow down the streets of Union Hall, damaging properties, roads and footpaths, writes Jackie Keogh.

Cllr Brendan McCarthy (FG) made the comment at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District, on Monday, when he advocated for a new drainage scheme from the Catholic Church down to the Causeway.

The councillor said the old, handmade drains, which were installed in the late 19th century, are no longer fit for purpose.

He said the drains have also been damaged over time and this has reduced their effectiveness even more.

The lack of a proper drainage system is not only hindering the use of the local GAA grounds due to flooding, it is curbing housing development in the village, he said.

Cllr McCarthy called on the Council’s engineering department to provide an update in relation to proposed drainage improvements, road resurfacing and new footpaths.

Councillors, who had been contacted by letter by the residents in Union Hall, unanimously endorsed the motion.

In reply, senior executive engineer John Ahern told them: ‘The installation of a dedicated surface water pipe in Union Hall from the Doctor’s Hill to the lagoon is a project that the Council, at local area level, has been actively advancing in recent years.’

Unfortunately, he said, there is no dedicated source of funding available to meet the substantial cost of a new drainage scheme.

He confirmed that funding applications for the design and construction of a scheme were made in 2023, and again in 2024 to a national source of funding.

Although no major funding has been allocated to date, the engineer said the Council will continue to make applications for the money needed to get the work done.

John Ahern also pointed out that resurfacing of the main thoroughfare has been deferred pending the installation of a surface water sewer because this work would involve substantial excavations.