Locals slam lack of info on gas plant

THERE was a large attendance at Clondrohid Community Hall last Wednesday night for a public meeting over a planned biomethane plant for Kilvoultra, two miles outside Macroom.

Nephin Renewable Gas are behind the plans for the industrial biomethane plant which is being proposed at a former pig farm in the area, which was purchased by the company in August of last year.

While a planning application has not been submitted for the facility, concerned locals and residents have set up a Facebook page, Macroom Biogas Concern Group, to inform people about the facility.

Biomethane gas production is a form of anaerobic digestion to create a carbon-neutral renewable gas made from farm and food waste.

Local FF councillor Gobnait Moynihan, who attended the meeting, told The Southern Star that there seems to be a ‘huge vacuum’ of information about what is happening there.

‘It’s important that the information is out there so that people can have an informed decision on the plans, but at the moment there is no information and that is frustrating.’

Local residents have voiced concerns about the site location as well as odour, emissions and noise, and claim the rural road layout is unsuitable for an increase in heavy goods vehicles.

A spokesperson for Macroom Biogas Concern Group, who organised the meeting, said the attendance was greatly appreciated for what was their first meeting on the proposed industrial plant site.

‘This meeting helped widen the knowledge of those interested or concerned about the plans.’

Although invited, the spokesperson added, there was no representative from Nephin Renewable Gas there on the night.