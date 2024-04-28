Chance for public to quiz election candidates on climate concerns

THE Cork Environmental Forum is joining forces with the Centre of Excellence for Climate Action and Sustainability (Cecas) to host a West Cork hustings with local election candidates on the topics of environment and sustainability.

The open public event will take place at Cecas in Leap Tuesday (April 30th) from 7pm-9pm.

Discussion with the candidates will consider the recently published County Climate Action Plan which sets out the ambition of the county during the period of the next Council.

Questions from attendees will be welcomed.

‘We encourage people to attend to engage with the candidates and hear their views and the views of their party on these critical issues that affect everyone’s life,’ said co-ordinator Bernadette Connolly.

People are encouraged to book via Eventbrite as capacity is limited. Meanwhile, the Cecas centre is up for a woodland conversation award, it was announced last week.

Its Myross Wood location has been shortlisted in national sustainability awards, in the Native Woodland Conservation category, which recognises excellence in the conservation and management of native forests and semi-natural woodlands, which are regarded as ancient or long established and managed in a sustainable way that is both beneficial to biodiversity and the local economy.

Shortlisted in the RDS Sustainability Awards – celebrating the work of individuals, farm families and organisations who are enhancing the economic, environmental and social development of Irish agriculture and rural communities – is Brown Envelope Seeds at Church Cross, Skibbereen.

Run by Madeline Mc Keever and Hannah Denholm, this farm has been growing and selling vegetable seeds since 1999.

The winners will be announced on May 3rd.