Bere conference hears housing concerns

MORE than 40 islanders from throughout Europe gathered on Bere Island recently for the annual conference and AGM for the European Small Islands Network (ESIN).

ESIN was formed in 2001 by six island communities from Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Scotland and Sweden. Since then island communities from Estonia, Greece and Croatia have also joined the group. The group, which is limited to European islands who are not connected by bridge and whose population is less than 1000, now includes 1,638 small islands representing 355,000 European islanders. The group’s aims are to support their members’ communities to remain viable, and seeks to strengthen cultural ties between the islands, and represent the islands’ voice at European level.

On the agenda at the conference on Bere Island was planning the group’s five-year strategy, discussions on transitioning the islands to clean energy and islands’ blue economy which aims to promote the islands as centres of marine innovation.

Speaking at the conference, Aisling Moran, chair of Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann, the Irish islands governing body, said that she whilst she felt the Irish islands were currently in a positive position, the lack of housing on the islands is a serious issue. She outlined how the West Cork islands came together to work with UCC to undertake a research report on island housing. ‘This research has provided us with the necessary data to back up our concerns,’ she said.

Bríd Ní Chonghaile and Aodán Mac an Mhíle from the islands division at the Department of or Rural and Community Development outlined the Irish government’s new 10-year policy for the Irish islands, ‘Our Living Islands’ that was launched earlier this year. They said it will go towards revitalising population levels on the islands.

The group extended their thanks to outgoing chair, John Walsh from Bere Island. Sven-Åke Persson from Åland was elected as the group’s new chair.