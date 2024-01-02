PHOTOS: Christmas Day swims in West Cork

9/10

Cait O’Sullivan, Clonakilty (left) with John and Emma O’Donovan, Courtmacsherry pictured after they participated in the Christmas Day swim at Broadstrand, Courtmacsherry. Proceeds from the fundraising swim were divided equally between COPE in Clonakilty and the Paediatric Cystic Fibrosis Unit at the Cork University Hospital. (Photo: Martin Walsh)