PHOTOS: Christmas Day swims in West Cork

Southern Star columnist Emma Connolly was at the Broadstrand, Courtmacsherry swim. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Mini White watching the Schull Christmas Day Swim in aid of Cope Foundation. (Photos: Carlos Benlayo)
Alysia and Eva Long with Libby and Saoirse Coakley at the Christmas Day Swim organised by Skibbereen Rowing Club at Tragumna beach. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Suzanne O'Connor, Skibbereen; Ellen O'Connor, Tragumna; Wave O'Keeffe, Schull and Lee Cole, Tragumna at the Skibbereen Rowing Club Christmas Day Swim at Tragumna. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Finnin Mc Carthy and Breda Lynch collecting in aid of Cope Foundation at the annual Christmas Day Swim in Schull.(Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Lynda and Kevin Forde from Carrigaline were up early for their Christmas morning swim at Fountainstown. (Photo: David Creedon)
Grainne, Orna, Alanna and Liam O'Brien from Drinagh at the annual Skibbereen Rowing Club Christmas Swim at Tragumna beach, the swim raised funds for the Special Classes at St. Patrick's and St. Joseph's National Schools in Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Cait O’Sullivan, Clonakilty (left) with John and Emma O’Donovan, Courtmacsherry pictured after they participated in the Christmas Day swim at Broadstrand, Courtmacsherry. Proceeds from the fundraising swim were divided equally between COPE in Clonakilty and the Paediatric Cystic Fibrosis Unit at the Cork University Hospital. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Isobelle and Sadie Mae Nealon with their cousins Eoin and Eila O'Sullivan at the Skibbereen Rowing Club Christmas Day Swim at Tragumna. (Photo: Anne Minihane)