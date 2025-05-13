Bandon gets ready for Santa

Bandon Business Association are seeking a contractor to supply the town’s Christmas lights, with an estimated value of €110,000 before VAT.

The lights required include a mix of items.

The items sought include 14 ‘Winter Pole Wings’ for Ballymodan Place and an eight-metre high cone tree with a power supply.

150 red glossy baubles are also required, and another 150 matt baubles.

The association are also seeking 12 street crosser-type lights for the main street, and 40 ‘organic ball’ ornaments for Bridge Street and Bridge Place Amongst other items listed are a ‘glittering tree’ for Weir Street, string lights for MacSwiney Quay and the footbridge, and nine large ornaments for North Main Street.

The contract was publicly advertised on the etenders platform earlier this week, with a submission deadline of early June.