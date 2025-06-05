‘Store of the year’ for Maxol Clonakilty

Maxol Clonakilty, operated by Shane Cantillon, received the ‘Store of the Year’ award at the recent Maxol 2024 Excellence Awards.

Shane and his team scored in the top percentile in standards and customer experience, and placed second in excellence in community engagement.

The Clonakilty service station was also awarded for ‘Excellence in Customer Experience’ after emerging top of the league table, and was also the highest scoring site across all mystery shopper audits.

Shane also operates Maxol Ballinrea, which was awarded for ‘Excellence in Community Engagement’.

Shane and the Ballinrea team achieved the fundraising target of €1,000 for Irish Guide Dogs along with other local community initiatives.

Speaking about the win, Shane said he was ‘incredibly proud’ of both teams.

‘It’s their energy, pride, and connection to the area that makes these stations more than just places to refuel. These awards reflect what we strive for every day in Cork: outstanding service and real community spirit.’

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, said both outlets ‘show what’s possible when service, standards, and local pride come together.

‘These awards are about more than just performance metrics: they reflect real passion for the community and an unwavering commitment to customer care. Shane and his teams are setting a benchmark not just for Maxol, but for the entire industry.’

The annual awards promote excellence in station and store standards, customer experience, and community engagement.

Standards are stringently assessed every year before Maxol rewards both its company-owned and independent dealer-owned service stations.