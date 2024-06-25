‘Tourism can’t be taken for granted’

CORK Airport managing director Niall MacCarthy has warned tourism in Ireland can’t be taken for granted after he was elected as the new chairperson of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC).

Mr MacCarthy was elected at the ITIC annual general meeting in Dublin. He will take on the role for two years, taking over from Elaina Fitzgerald Kane of Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel & Spa, Adare.

With a value of over €10bn, the Irish tourism industry employs one in eight in the Irish workforce, supporting 254,000 jobs, and Fáilte Ireland figures show that more than two million overseas visitors visit the south-west annually, with tourism a vital industry to West Cork.

‘Tourism and hospitality are in our blood in Ireland, but we should never take our industry for granted,’ said MacCarthy.

‘Like all important industries, tourism needs continuing focus and policy support from Government to ensure it grows and thrives. We in ITIC look forward to working with our industry partners and in collaboration with Government and state agencies to grow Ireland’s tourist numbers, value and employment base sustainably over the next few years.’

Founded in 1984, ITIC members include accommodation providers, transport firms, airports, tour operators, food and beverage providers, visitor attractions, educators, activities, outdoor pursuits, and businesses.

Mr MacCarthy has a background in aviation and accountancy and worked in various roles across daa since 2000 at Dublin, Shannon, Cork, and Jeddah airports.

He served two terms as chair of Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe) Regional Airports Forum in Brussels - the voice of Europe’s 400 regional airports.