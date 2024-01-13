Tesco hails €17m cheese deal with Bandon Vale

SUPERMARKET giant Tesco has announced a major extension of its partnership with West Cork cheese company Bandon Vale with the value of the contract growing from €12m to €17m.

Bandon Vale was founded by Andy Mahon in the mid-90s and has went on to achieve huge success.

It was acquired by Bandon Co-Op 10 years ago though Andy remained with the business. He retired from the business recently and his daughter Eilïs is now chief executive.

Last month, Andy was the Hall of Fame receipient at the Southern Star West Cork Farming awards.

Tesco’s ambitious plan for Bandon Vale will see Tesco significantly expand its range of cheese products with the company and see the producer provide a number of new products into their stores across Ireland.

The retailer has been working with Bandon Vale for over three years. Bandon Vale cheese has won numerous accolades, amongst them a Blas na Éireann award last year for its Tesco Finest Vintage cheddar. The company will supply its full range of cheddar cheese blocks, slices, and grated products, as well as Dutch sliced cheese and grated mozzarella to 170 stores across Ireland.

‘We are delighted to work with Tesco to bring more of our products to their customers around Ireland,’ said Bandon Vale ceo Eilís Mahon. ‘We pride ourselves on providing a trusted quality product and we are committed to ensuring that all activities of the business are carried out with specific regard to their environmental impact.

‘Bandon Vale is dedicated to continuous improvement in service and quality. We continue to invest in equipment, production facilities and our people to ensure we exceed customer requirements and expectations.

‘The deepening of the relationship with Tesco in Ireland allows us to continue to do this, helping us to support more than 200 jobs in our communities here in Cork.’

Tesco’s senior buying manager of chilled and frozen foods Aisling Pearce said the company had a strong relationship with Bandon Vale, which has provided the majority of Tesco’s own-label cheddar, for the past three years.

‘This latest chapter will see Bandon Vale provide more than 20 new products, including sliced and grated cheese, to Tesco. These products are firm favourites with our customers who will enjoy the expanded range from this Irish producer.’

Tesco is the leading retail buyer of Irish food and drink in the world, with purchases totalling €1.6bn a year and the company is now a bigger buyer of Irish produce than any country in the European Union, according to Indecon Economic Consultants.

‘As the leading buyer of Irish food and drink in the world, our partnership with Bandon Vale reflects the ongoing and long-standing partnerships we have with Irish agrifood sector,’ said Aisling.

‘As a proud Cork woman, I’m particularly proud that products coming from West Cork will be available in our stores across the length and breadth of the country.’