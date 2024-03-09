Students hit bullseye at enterprise awards

IF YOU want to be successful in business, you’ve got to take the bull by the horns.

Four enterprising young students from Kinsale Community School have done just that with their award-winning farm safety device.

David Forde, John Quinn, Jack Good, and Seán Dinneen, wowed the judges at the West Cork Student Enterprise finals with their innovative farm safety device designed to revolutionise calf-dehorning and mitigate the risk of accidents on farms.

They will now represent the West Cork region at the national finals in Mullingar in May and showcase their product’s global appeal.

The West Cork Student Enterprise finals were held by the Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West on Tuesday at The Celtic Ross Hotel.

The winning product, crafted from galvanised steel, not only enhances the safety and efficiency of dehorning but also addresses a serious incident that inspired the project. A dehorner caught fire near straw on a family farm and destroying the shed. This got the students thinking about creating a device that can be securely hung on a gate to hold the dehorner and other equipment, reducing the threat of fires and burns.

‘We are thrilled to take first place in the West Cork finals as the standard was so high,’ said David Forde, one of the four winning students. ‘We believe our business and this product can and will save farmers time and provide added safety and peace of mind on the farm when dehorning calves.

‘There is nothing else like it on the market and the feedback we have received from farmers has been outstanding which has led to sales and being stocked by farm suppliers. It is a product which has global appeal and will save time and negate accidental fires and burns on the farm.’

Other prize winners on the day included ‘Precision Fit’ (Best Innovation) from Clonakilty Community College, ‘Smart Scrunchies’ (One to Watch) by Beara Community School, ‘West Cork Firewood’ (Best Sales) by MICC Dunmanway, ‘Natures Nest’ (Best Marketing) by Clonakilty Community College, ‘Bantry Barks’ (Best Social Media) by Colaiste Pobail Bheanntraí, ‘Showcasers’, (Best Business Plan) by Presentation College Bandon, and ‘Eco-designs’, (Sustainability Award) by Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí.

Speaking at the final of the awards, LEO Cork North and West head of enterprise Kevin Curran praised all the participants.

‘It is extremely encouraging to see the level of enthusiasm of the students at the end of a programme which has given them the invaluable opportunity to see for themselves what it takes to build and grow a business.

‘I congratulate all the teachers and commend them for their hard work and dedication, and giving their students the opportunity to partake in the programme which teaches them lifelong lessons,’ he added.