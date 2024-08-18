Skibbereen finance firm sponsors winning golfer

SKIBBEREEN financial planning firm, Blueprint Financial Planning, has officially unveiled its sponsorship of golfer Peter Lawrie on his return to the professional circuit.

The sponsorship arrangement is the first of its kind for an Irish financial brokerage and sees Lawrie wear the Blueprint logo on his right sleeve. It complements the company’s annual charity golf classic, which has raised over €28k for good causes since it began in September 2020.

Speaking of the sponsorship, founder and managing director of Blueprint, John O’Driscoll, said he and many of his clients are avid golfers.

‘This sponsorship is an incredible opportunity to get direct access to a golf pro of Peter Lawrie’s calibre. Peter is a natural fit for us here at Blueprint. He’s proven himself an able entrepreneur since retiring from the main tour in 2016 so has a lot in common with the many business owners on my books. He also embodies the qualities that are most important to us – he is ethical, adheres to a strong professional code, and most of all, he is patient, a key attribute for long-term financial success.’