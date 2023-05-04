Skibbereen butcher’s lamb goes down a treat with Michelin inspector

A MEAL by Baltimore chef Ahmet Dede is one of just six dishes across the whole of the UK and Ireland which Michelin inspectors described as the ‘most memorable’ they enjoyed last year.

These dishes are described as the finest of offerings to be got across the islands, according to the inspectors who spend their lives travelling up and down each country, tasting absolutely everything.

Among them was Walsh’s lamb, Ottoman spiced firik, carrot, gooseberry, kumquat and isot served at Dede in Baltimore.

‘Complexity, depth and superbly blended spices were all present in this exceptional dish,’ said the inspector. ‘The tender lamb was full of flavour, while the skilfully judged isot pepper sauce elevated it to another level. A smooth carrot purée was topped with a fine slice of kumquat – adding fruitiness and acidity in equal measure – and providing a great contrast to the richness of the sauce. Finishing off the dish was a flavour-packed Ottoman spiced firik, which had been slow-cooked for seven hours.’

Ahmet, who just three weeks ago was awarded two Michelin stars, said it was fantastic to be included on the list for his unique and sophisticated creation which features lamb from Skibbereen butchers, Walsh’s.

He said bookings have been very strong since getting the two stars.

The Michelin ‘memorable meal’ list also includes Gaeng massaman neau from Plaza Khai Gaeng in London, a BBQ Donegal lobster from Chapter One in Dublin, a 600-day aged beef rib from Fence in Britain, as well as an Oban, Scotland restaurant’s Isle of Lewis turbot and a Newcastle restaurant’s calves’ liver.