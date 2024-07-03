Southern Star Ltd. logo
Senator wants an end to vat on all sunscreen

July 3rd, 2024 2:43 PM

Senator wants an end to vat on all sunscreen Image
Sunscreen should be exempt from VAT, according to Sen Tim Lombard.

SKIN cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland, with over 13,000 new cases diagnosed every year.

Sen Tim Lombard (FG) wants an end to the 23% vat on sunscreen and raised the issue in the Seanad last week, proposing that sunscreen should be exempt.

Sen Lombard believes a campaign is needed which targets those who work outdoors – in construction, agriculture and fishing.

Protecting yourself from harmful UV rays needs to be part of health and safety training for all outdoor workers, he said, adding that this is a conversation everyone needs to have and, if used correctly, sunscreen has the potential to save lives.

