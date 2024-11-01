Schull’s Riley provides free period products for schools

A SCHULL-founded business is part of an initiative to provide students in four Cork schools with free period products.

Merck, a leader in science and technology, has announced the new partnership with Riley period products.

Through this initiative, Merck will supply Riley period products, made from 100% organic cotton to selected East Cork schools.

Female senior leaders from the Merck site in Carrigtwohill will also visit the schools to engage with students, promote opportunities in Stem and empower the next generation of women to pursue careers in science and technology.

Fiona Parfrey, co-founder of Riley said it is ‘always an honour to be a part of an initiative as empowering and inclusive as this one.’

‘Providing free period care in schools is a crucial component in the fight against period poverty. By ensuring that every student has access to the products they need, they can focus on their education and futures,’ she said

Empowering young women with the confidence to excel in their education is key to inspiring the next generation of leaders in Stem and life sciences, said Mark Dunphy, site director and head of Cork operations, Merck, Carrigtwohill.

‘By removing barriers, we create an environment where they can focus on their potential and pursue careers that will shape the future of science and innovation,’ he added.

The schools are in Carrigtwohill, Midleton, and Cobh.

Niamh O’Connor, deputy principal of St. Mary’s High School in Midleton said it was ‘essential to normalise discussions around menstruation and to address the issue of period poverty.’

‘Working alongside such reputable companies, and the inspiring women within them, not only empowers our students but also reinforces the importance of support and community. Together, we are fostering a community where every young woman can thrive without barriers,’ she said.