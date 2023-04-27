Schull’s Riley in running for entrepreneurs award

SCHULL-founded Riley has been announced as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist.

Lauren Duggan, Fiona Parfrey and Aine Kilkenny of the eco period product company have been shortlisted in the Emerging Business category in the prestigious competition.

They’ll now compete with 21 other shortlisted entrepreneurs which span a range of sectors including technology, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, retail, consumer products, and engineering across three categories –emerging, established and international.

Collectively this group of world class business leaders are already generating annual revenues of more than €700m and employ over 5,000 people.

This year’s finalists will engage in a strategic growth programme over a 10-month period which includes a week-long ceo retreat in Singapore. As part of this retreat, the finalists will join a group of more than 100 previous finalists and winners of the programme where they will meet a range of world-class entrepreneurs, businesspeople, and academics.

One overall winner will be selected as the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 at a gala awards ceremony which will take place in November.

Roger Wallace, partner lead for the programme, said: ‘We received a record number of nominations for this year’s programme and the highest ever number of nominations for female entrepreneurs which we are delighted to see.

‘This year’s finalists represent a broad spectrum of industries, including technology, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, retail, consumer products, and engineering to name but a few. Our finalists come from diverse backgrounds and communities across Ireland north and south, showcasing the depth of entrepreneurial spirit and talent running through the island.

‘The theme for this year’s programme is The Art of Entrepreneurship. Both artists and entrepreneurs are creators, thinking differently and bringing new ideas and concepts which inspire and challenge. that spirit of innovation like no other.’