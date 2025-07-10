News

Free collection day for electrics in Dunmanway

July 10th, 2025 12:58 PM

WEEE Ireland CEO Leo Donovan, Ethan Holmes (Age 10), Sienna Lavery (Age 10), and Freya Lavery (Age 6). Cork householders are being urged to bring their batteries, electrical, and electronic waste to a set of free collection days, hosted by WEEE Ireland in partnership with Cork County Council. Picture by Shane O’Neill, Coalesce.

Cork householders are being urged to bring their batteries, electrical, and electronic waste to a number of locations on free collection days to help the county meet national e-waste recycling targets for 2025.

The events, hosted by WEEE Ireland in partnership with Cork County Council, include Saturday July 12th at the Dunmanway Bring Centre, Kilbarry Road, Dunmanway from 10am-4pm. Additional collections will take place across the county throughout July and August.

Anything with a plug, battery or cable can be recycled for free on the day, including old washing machines, TVs, toasters and kettles, electronic tools and toys, cables, IT equipment, mobile phones, remote controls, batteries, including farm fence batteries, and even watches.

‘People in Cork have contributed greatly to e-waste recycling every year, with 5,409 tonnes of electrical waste collected in the county in 2024, and we want to encourage that trend,’ said WEEE Ireland CEO Leo Donovan.

In Cork last year 9.3kg of e-waste was recycled per person – falling marginally short of the WEEE Ireland collection area average of 9.5kg per person that same year.

