LEO launches the North Cork Female Entrepreneurs Management Development Programme

CORK County Council’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Cork North & West has launched the North Cork Female Entrepreneurs Management Development Programme.

The programme, delivered over eight sessions both online and in person, begins on October 6 at the Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown.

This course is designed specifically for women in business, across all sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is aimed at women who are owners or partners of a small business, employing one to ten people.

The programme is ideal for those who wish to broaden and develop their knowledge in areas including strategy, finance, raising money, marketing, sales, public relations, pitching, and business planning.

It is designed to move your business to the next stage of growth.

Participants will work with the trainers to help grow, develop and diversify their business.

The programme is limited to 15 eligible participants,providing valuable networking opportunities within the group.

The subsidised cost of this programme is €60 per participant.

Where two women business partners from the same company wish to participate, the fee applies per person.

This includes all training materials, refreshments and one-to-one mentoring.

The towns included in the LEO Cork North & West catchment area are Carrigaline, Kinsale, Bandon, Clonakilty, Dunmanway, Skibbereen, Bantry, Castletownbere, Duhallow, Charleville, Fermoy, Mallow, Mitchelstown.