Sauna business is hotting up for Bandon siblings who are making waves on beach

THREE siblings are making waves after launching a new business on the beach they grew up on.

James Moloney (24), along with his brother Daniel (19) and sister Áine (22) have launched Tonnta Wellness, a sauna and cold plunge experience

The portable sauna and whiskey barrel cold water plungers are located on their doorstep – on Moloney’s beach, which is named after their ancestors.

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The trio come from an entrepreneurial family – their parents Dan and Clara run a very successful butchers business in Bandon where James also works full time.

Áine is a graduate of commerce in UCC and is shortly taking up a position with Apple while Daniel is also studying Commerce in Cork.

‘We came up with the idea for the business back in January,’ said James. ‘We’ve been year-round sea swimmers all our lives and also really enjoy the sauna experience, and can see the benefits of them, physically and emotionally. Given where we live, we wanted to give people an opportunity to try them and see those benefits for themselves.’

They did a lot of research into what makes a successful sauna in terms of what wood to use, optimum temperatures etc.

‘Ours can accommodate six people who can all sit back and enjoy perfect sea views. We also have the cold water plungers which can be used when the tide is out,’ James explained.

They launched Tonnta Wellness a few weeks ago and the response has been fantastic, he said. Initially it’s been open to book on Wednesdays and at weekends, but the plan is to expand the opening hours as the summer season progresses.

‘We think it’s providing a nice social option for people who don’t want to go the pubs to socialise, they can meet here instead. Another positive is that there aren’t any distractions when you’re in the sauna, no phones obviously, so everyone is 100% present and in the moment,’ he

added.

What’s it like being in business with your siblings?

‘It’s going well … so far,’ James laughs.

Al three have worked in the family business at some stage.

‘Probably the thing we’ve learned most of all is the importance of customer service and to give people a positive experience and that’s what we’re working to do at Tonnta,’ said James.