Plans for fibre-optic telecom cable off south west

A SUBMARINE cable system company is applying to install a fibre optic subsea telecom cable off the south-west Cork coast.

Apollo Submarine Cable System Ltd has applied to the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority (Mara) for a maritime usage licence to undertake the installation and operation of a fibre optic subsea telecoms cable within the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The licence application is for a period of 25 years and a related Natura Impact Statement has been submitted with the licence

application.

Members of the public who wish to make a written submission in writing to Mara on the licence application and the Natura Impact Statement may do so before 5.30pm on April 8th next.

They can do this by emailing licencemara.gov.ie or by post to the Licence Unit, Maritime Area Regulatory Authority, 2nd floor, Menapia House, Drinagh Business Park, Drinagh, Wexford,

Y35 RH29.

Following submissions, Mara will carry out the appropriate assessment determination in accordance with regulation 42 of the European Communities (Birds and Natural Habitats) Regulations 2011.

After this determination, Mara will either grant, part grant or refuse this licence application.