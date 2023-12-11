PHOTOS: Inspiring business awards pitch night

INNOVATION and inspiration was in the air at The Southern Star’s West Cork Business and Tourism Awards Pitch Night. The event took place on Tuesday night in the Ludgate, Skibbereen and was sponsored by OfficeMaster.

The awards, now in their fourth year, are in partnership with Carbery. MC for the night was Dave McCarthy, business development manager, OfficeMaster who chaired the lively event which required the 26 shortlisted businesses, across eight award categories, to tell their story in three minutes.

The entrepreneurs came from diverse backgrounds and from all over West Cork, and each delivered their stories with passion to the panel of judges and explained why they deserved to win their particular category.

All finalists will be featured in a special awards supplement inside The Southern Star which will be published in the New Year, ahead of the gala awards luncheon in February.

The judging panel comprises Jason Hawkins, chief executive Carbery; Patrick Murray, business development executive, OfficeMaster; Josephine O’Driscoll, manager, Wild Atlantic Way, Fáilte Ireland and Paul Di Rollo, owner and director Glentree Furniture. Chairperson of the panel is Séan Mahon, managing director, Southern Star Media.

The judges now have the difficult task of deciding on who should be the winner in each category.

‘Our pitch nights never fail to deliver and I’m impressed every year by our finalists who build and run all types of businesses across West Cork,’ said Sean Mahon.

‘They’re creative, innovative, passionate, hard working and not afraid to get out there to promote their business. Pitching to a panel of judges and your fellow finalists isn’t easy, so well done and good luck to all.’

Aine Hallihan, director of R&D and innovation at Carbery, deputised for Carbery ceo Jason Hawkins, on the pitch night.