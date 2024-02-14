Business PHOTO SPECIAL: West Cork Business & Tourism Awards 2023 February 14th, 2024 12:59 PM By Southern Star Team

Eugene Scally of Scally’s SuperValu in Clonakilty with his grandchildren, Adeline and Avery Scally. Eugene was honoured as the 2023 West Cork Business Ambassador at the Southern Star’s West Cork Business and Tourism Awards. (Photo: Andy Gibson)