PHOTO SPECIAL: West Cork Business & Tourism Awards 2023

The West Cork Business and Tourism awards, run by The Southern Star in partnership with Carbery, were presented at a gala luncheon in The West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen – check out our photo special from another brilliant day for West Cork businesses.
All photos by Andy Gibson.
Winner of Best New Business, Paula McGovern, Wizard & Grace with category sponsor Lorna Brooks of Collins, Brooks & Associates.
Winner of Best Small Business, Matthew Brownie, Skibbereen Food Company, with category sponsor Patrick Murray of OfficeMaster.
Winner of Best Use of Creative Marketing, Sharon Thomas, Celtic Knot Events with category sponsor Anthony O’Donovan, Masterkabin.
Winners of Best Family-Run Business, Katy, Neil and Breda Lucey of Gougane Barra Hotel with Lorraine Lynch, divisional manager, West Cork and Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Frank O’Flynn on behalf of sponsors Cork County Council.
Winners of Best Tourism Experience, Kate and Denis Dempsey and Padraig Barry of Kinsale Mead Company with Barry Holland (left) of category sponsors Cork Airport.
Winners of Best Customer Service and overall West Cork Business of the Year, Ann Cullinane; Teresa and Michael O’Neill; Neil O’Neill and Laura Clancy of Fernhill House Hotel with Katie Hegarty (left) of category sponsor Blackwater Motors.
Winner of Best Medium/Large Business, Caroline and Seán O’Shea of Glenview Heating with Colm Murnane of category sponsors Lilly.
Winner of Best Young Businessperson of the Year, Jack Regan of Trend 7 Media with Tony Hughes (left) of category sponsor Access Credit Union.
Josephine O’Driscoll, manager, Wild Atlantic Way, Fáilte Ireland with Paul O’Shea and Jason Sheehan of Dursey Boat Trips, winners of the West Cork Wild Atlantic Way Tourism Business of the Year. (Photos: Andy Gibson)
Kloe Wood and Adam Carveth of Two Green Shoots, winners of Best Presentation on Pitch Night, with Lisa Collender, director, The Southern Star and Paul Di Rollo, Glentree Furniture and member of the awards judging panel.
West Cork Business Ambassador 2023, Eugene Scally (centre) of Scally’s Supervalu, Clonakilty, with his family.
Members of the O’Neill family of Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty, winners of the overall West Cork Business of the Year 2023 with Jason Hawkins, chief executive officer, Carbery and Sean Mahon, managing director, Southern Star Media.
There was a large attendance at the West Cork Business and Tourism Awards gala lunch in Skibbereen.
Jason Hawkins, chief executive officer, Carbery (headline partners) addressing the room.
Broadcaster Jonathan Healy who acted as MC at the West Cork Business and Tourism awards.
Maeve O’Regan, director, The Southern Star, with Sean Collender, Kinara Group and Lisa Collender, director, The Southern Star.
County mayor Frank O’Flynn and the large group of county councillors who attended the event.
Representatives of Carbery (headline partners) who attended the awards ceremony.