Southern Star Ltd. logo
Business

Older adults invited to ‘drop in’ to local phone shops for tech advice

August 22nd, 2024 6:55 AM

Older adults invited to ‘drop in’ to local phone shops for tech advice Image
The stores are providing free digital learning courses, as well as advice to older adults on ‘Drop-In Fridays’ from 10am-1pm each week.

Share this article

VODAFONE stores throughout the county including Bandon, Ballincollig, Clonakilty, Macroom and Skibbereen will provide free digital advice to older adults on ‘Drop-In Fridays’ from 10am-1pm each week.

The initiative comes on the back of their free online courses, launched in 2021, which are divided into short lessons that teach older adults how to access the internet, use smartphones, stay safe online, and identify and avoid scams and fraud.

In 2023, the Vodafone Hi Digital programme expanded to offer in-person support for older adults in Vodafone stores nationwide with ‘Drop-in Fridays’.

This service provides free practical support on using phones, tablets, and computers. Due to its popularity, Vodafone has added 13 additional stores to the programme nationwide. For those unable to attend on Fridays, the free online course at hidigital.ie provides useful tips. The Vodafone Foundation will soon launch a new video on the Hi Digital site, demonstrating how to navigate the Transport for Ireland app, helping older adults incorporate it into their daily lives.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended