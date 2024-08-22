Older adults invited to ‘drop in’ to local phone shops for tech advice

VODAFONE stores throughout the county including Bandon, Ballincollig, Clonakilty, Macroom and Skibbereen will provide free digital advice to older adults on ‘Drop-In Fridays’ from 10am-1pm each week.

The initiative comes on the back of their free online courses, launched in 2021, which are divided into short lessons that teach older adults how to access the internet, use smartphones, stay safe online, and identify and avoid scams and fraud.

In 2023, the Vodafone Hi Digital programme expanded to offer in-person support for older adults in Vodafone stores nationwide with ‘Drop-in Fridays’.

This service provides free practical support on using phones, tablets, and computers. Due to its popularity, Vodafone has added 13 additional stores to the programme nationwide. For those unable to attend on Fridays, the free online course at hidigital.ie provides useful tips. The Vodafone Foundation will soon launch a new video on the Hi Digital site, demonstrating how to navigate the Transport for Ireland app, helping older adults incorporate it into their daily lives.