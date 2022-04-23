More awards for Ireland’s only island-based distillery

CAPE Clear Island Distillery, Ireland’s only island distillery, has been awarded two silver medals at the London Spirits Competition.

The two gins, the 3 SQ. MILES Gin and Cask-Aged Gin, which were entered into this year’s London Spirits Competition: received 87 points each and two silver medals. This milestone is a major move for the distillery on its mission to achieve critical acclaim for its products.

The London Spirits Competition looks to recognise, reward, and help promote spirits brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific spirits drinker. ‘It’s fantastic to see both gin products perform so well at the prestigious London Spirits Competition,’ Seamus O’Driscoll, managing director at Cape Clear Island Distillery said.

‘We’ve seen 3 SQ. MILES perform very well at these competitions in the past, but this is the first one that the cask-aged gin has been entered into, and it’s great to have that validation.’

Distilling its 3 SQ. MILES gin since November 2019, the distillery continues to grow its business. As Ireland’s only offshore island distillery, Cape Clear Island Distillery produces products that are unique to its island home.

This news comes in the wake of several other awards for the company’s products, including: a Bronze at the 2021 Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards, Silver at the 2021 Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards and Gold at the 2020 Bartender Spirits Awards in San Francisco.