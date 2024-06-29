Lucky Kinsale engineer wins first house in charity raffle

ENGINEER Dawid Mozolewski from Kinsale was on the lookout for a new home but never dreamed he would buy his first house for just €100.

But that was the price of Dawid’s raffle ticket which won a house worth €350,000 in Carrigaline in a charity draw.

The lucky Kinsale man receives the keys to his new house after winning ticket number 885 was pulled from the raffle drum by Enable Ireland’s Theresa Compagno.

Dawid wins a brand new A-rated 3 bedroom house in Janeville, Carrigaline and €10,000 worth of vouchers to kit out the house.

‘I am absolutely delighted,’ the 30-year-old Kinsale man said.

‘I was actually in the market for my first ever house so this couldn’t have come at a better time. I want to thank Enable Ireland and I’m delighted that in the process I could support their cause for funding a children’s centre in Cork.’.

The funds raised through the raffle will go towards Enable Ireland’s Children’s Service Centre, said Enable chief executive John O’Sullivan.

Over 1,800 children and their families attend the new Lavanagh Centre in Curraheen, where three children’s network disability Teams provide services including physiotherapy and hydrotherapy, speech and language, social work, psychology and occupational therapy.

Adam Clarke from Newcestown attends for physical, occupational and speech and language therapies there.

‘Thanks to Enable Ireland Adam has thrived, he has learnt that he “can too” - just differently, that he has a place in the world, as well,’ said his mother Therese.