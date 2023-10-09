Last call: The Southern Star Business Awards entries close this week!

ENTRIES to the West Cork Business and Tourism Awards close this Friday.

For West Cork businesses, it’s the best way to get recognised for the hard work put in throughout the year, and an excellent opportunity to meet and learn from other business owners.

Previous entrants and winners have expressed their delight with the publicity they have received as a result of being finalists in the awards process.

One of last year’s finalists, Sharon Huggard, The Style Coach, said that ‘from start to finish and as awards go, as a participant you couldn’t want any more.

‘The media coverage, the support, the gala luncheon, tickets for you and your guest, the trophies, the certificates,’ she added. ‘If Carlsberg did awards!!’

Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin, Bandon, winner of the Creative Marketing award in 2022, said that participating in the awards was ‘an incredible experience.’

‘The awards ceremony was fantastic,’ she added. ‘It was full of energy and it was great to connect with other professionals and remarkable businesses in West Cork.’

Aisling Riordan, corporate communications manager at Global Shares, said it was an honour to win the West Cork Overall Business of the Year Award at the 2022 awards: ‘We enjoyed it all – from the very straightforward application process to an unforgettable pitch night and the judging panel and room full of finalists. We particularly loved the gala lunch and award ceremony and the opportunity to network with so many wonderful West Cork businesses.’

The West Cork Business and Tourism Awards, run by The Southern Star in partnership with Carbery, recognise the amazing work and contribution that businesses make to our region, be it a new business starting off their journey offering a local service or an established business exploring export opportunities.

We also champion businesses that have shown support for their local community, have devised a clever marketing initiative or provide outstanding customer service. The variety of categories allows businesses of all sizes and sectors to get involved – from sole traders and ‘solopreneurs’ to SMEs and multinationals, all businesses are encouraged to enter – there really is a category for everyone.

The awards are a fantastic opportunity to attract publicity for your business, to raise its profile further and also to acknowledge and recognise the great work that business owners and their teams of talented people deliver every day.

Don’t delay, enter your business at westcorkbusinessandtourismawards.ie.

Entries close midnight, Friday October 13th 2023.