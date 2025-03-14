Kinsale eco firm secures funding

Change by Degrees, a Kinsale-based company founded by Dr Tara Shine and Madeleine Murray seven years ago, has this week announced it has closed a €700,000 seed round.

The company specialises in helping people and organisations to build their skills to meet sustainability targets, and funding will be used to develop the company’s platform and to scale into new markets.

Dr Shine said that their company is committed to building the skills every employee needs to do their job differently, and contribute to the sustainability goals of their organisation.

‘Sustainability is not the job of one person or department; it requires skills across all functions, from the board to the factory floor, to deliver real change and remain competitive. Our interactive content and tools make it affordable, accessible and fun to upskill everyone.’

The funding round is led by Japanese firm Value Create Ventures, and supported by influential private investors, with the support of HBAN and the Enterprise Ireland High Potential Start-Up (HPSU) funding.

Change by Degrees was founded by Dr Tara Shine and Madeleine Murray in 2018, and grew over time into a B2B SaaS business.