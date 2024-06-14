Innishannon’s Masterkabin joins Eco-Mod Buildings team

WEST-Cork based Masterkabin Ltd, a leading supplier of portable and modular buildings in the Munster region, has been acquired by Dublin-based Eco-Modular Buildings Ltd.

Masterkabin Ltd, which was set up by Anthony O’Donovan and based in Innishannon, will continue to operated autonomously at their current location.

‘Since I founded the business in 1991, my team and I have worked hard to build a strong modular and portable building brand in Masterkabin with great attention to detail and a varied customer base served by our large rental fleet,’ said Mr O’Donovan, managing director of Masterkabin Ltd.

‘We were attracted to Eco Mod’s entrepreneurial roots and family heritage, which are an ideal fit and best path for the next growth phase of our business. Reaching this milestone is testament to the hard work of our Masterkabin team and we look forward to working with Brendan and Malachy and their great team.’

Eco Mod Ltd was founded by industry veteran Malachy Menton and is fully owned by the Menton family.

‘We are delighted to finalise the purchase of such a well-respected brand as Masterkabin and we look forward to working with the Masterkabin team and their valued customers, ‘ said Eco Mod’s ceo Brendan Menton. ‘Masterkabin’s established reputation, their experienced team and commitment to excellent customer service align perfectly with Eco Mod’s ethos and values. Together, we will drive innovations, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and create even greater value for our combined client base throughout Ireland.’

Under the acquisition agreement, Masterkabin Ltd will continue to operate autonomously at its Innishannon base, preserving its brand identity, existing customer relationships, and partnerships.