REPRESENTATIVES from a number of restaurant groups – the RAI, VFI, LVA and IHF – joined forces last week for a meeting with politicians to express their fears for the future of the industry, if there isn’t a return to the 9pc vat rate in the forthcoming budget.

Having invited all politicians to meet with them at Buswell’s Hotel in Dublin, approximately 65 turned up, including West Cork TDs Michael Collins and Holly Cairns.